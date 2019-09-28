Third earthquake hits Istanbul in one week

Today a 3.8 magnitude earthquake has hit Istanbul at 2.03pm local time.

48 mins önce
0 42 Bir dakikadan az

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said in a statement that the quake struck in the Sea of Marmara at 14.03 (12.03BST) at 12.23 kilometres below ground and 21.45 kilometres away from the shore.

This comes after an earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude shook Istanbul on Thursday, causing panic among the city.

On Tuesday, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake also hit off Silivri, a district of Istanbul province.

AFAD: 3.8M earthquake recorder today (28.09.19) at 2.03 pm local time Istanbul
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

2 mins önce
5

IMF’nin yeni başkanı Kristalina Georgieva oldu

37 mins önce
14

PM referred to watchdog for misconduct while Mayor

1 hour önce
40

BBC’ye ırkçılık tepkisi

1 hour önce
83

İstanbul’da 3.8 büyüklüğünde deprem

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin