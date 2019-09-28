Tube sex attacker shared assault film with 37,000 Twitter followers

A serial sex offender filmed an assault on a sleeping Night Tube passenger and shared it with his 37,000 Twitter followers.

Stefano Violante, 31, received lurid comments from people who watched the video of the man being sexually assaulted on the Northern line last year.

Police were alerted by a member of the public. The victim had no idea what had happened until officers contacted him.

After Violante was traced, police found multiple uploaded videos of him exposing himself on the Tube.

The ex-caterer, of Lambeth, was sentenced to 12 months’ jail, suspended for 24 months, after pleading guilty to nine counts of indecent exposure and one of sexual assault at Blackfriars crown court.

He must wear an electronic tag for 40 days, pay an £140 victim surcharge and sign the sex offenders register for 10 years. He is also subject to a five-year sexual harm prevention order.