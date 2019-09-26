Aşure Lokma shared at the Enfield Alevi Cultural Center

AŞURE Lokma was shared in Enfield Alevi Cultural Center with the participation of hundreds of people. On Sunday, September 22 at 12:00, the ceremony began, the British Alevi Federation President Israfil Erbil, the Alevi Cultural Center in England and Cemevi President Kadir Yörük also attended the pioneering names of the Alevi community.

Before the ceremony, Enfield Alevi Cultural Center Faith Committee Doğan Erdoğan and British Alevi Federation President İsrafil Erbil made short speeches.

Dogan Erdogan from the Enfield Alevi Cultural Center Faith Committee, who first took the floor, said:

“In 680 Shah Hussein Martyr Karbala stood upright against the Yezit army, died there with 72 individuals, and cut his neck. The Alevi faith, the Alevi way and its doctrine have always stood against the wrongdoers and reactionaries since the right and the oppressed. Since then, he has kept them secret. Of course, Karbala is not over the geography they live. Since then, this belief has always been with the oppressed and has stood up to oppression. This belief has always been in favour of right without making any distinction between language, religion, race, colour and gender. There have been many atrocities and massacres so far, this road doctrine has always stood by the righteous. ”

Following the speech of Erdoğan from the Enfield Alevi Cultural Center Faith Committee, İsrafil Erbil, President of the British Alevi Federation, took the floor. Erbil said:

“After a Muharram’s pain, it ends with an Ashura, love, peace, happiness. It was very important that you witness here. Our souls will return and today will return semah. Let health, services be accepted in the hands of those who contributed, those who brought it, those who brought it, and those who handled it. ”

Faith leaders awakened after the reading of the consensual rose to the semah with the approval of the rosebank. The semah started with children and then the adults attended. After the semah Aşure bites prepared and cooked with great efforts were shared. Hundreds of people attended the ceremony and pounds of Aşure soup were distributed.