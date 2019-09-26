Aşure shared at CHP UK

AŞURE Lokma was shared at the CHP UK. On Sunday, September 22 at 12.00, the party’s representative building, as well as the party’s Alevi Cultural Center and Cemevi President Kadir Yörük attended the event.

After a long summer holiday, the CHP accelerated the work of the British Union. Respecting the spiritual values ​​of society with sensitivity to the CHP UK Union, Aşure offered to the Londoners in the representative building. Bringing together Alevi and Sunni citizens, the event took place in a warm atmosphere.

Aşure prepared by the members of the CHP in London, offering the Aşure was CHP UK President Kazim Gul offered.