CTCA UK gala set to be full of entertainment

CTCA UK reveals the entertainment line-up for its 2nd Gala Awards night on Saturday 12 October. Social media celebrity Eray Galip will host the event, with live performances from singer Osman Kelebek, Emrah Tak and band, and an Elvis impersonator.

Taking place at the Royal National Hotel in Bloomsbury, central London, the bi-annual event recognises, promotes and rewards the achievements of successful British Turkish Cypriots in a variety of fields including community work, philanthropy, the arts, activism, business and, sport.

A total of 26 awards will be given on the night including the Male and Female Personalities of the Year, Rising Stars, and a Lifetime Achievement Awards, which in its inaugural year in 2017 saw recipients such as trailblazing activist Akile Isin, businessman and BBC Dragon Touker Suleyman, celebrity chef Selin Kiazim and TV personality Kem Cetinay be recognised for their achievements.

Emrah Tak Eray Galip Osman Kelebek

Tickets for the night are priced £65 per person, and available online from Eventbrite (https://ctca2019gala.eventbrite.co.uk) and from CTCA members around London. The price includes admission to the awards ceremony, a three-course dinner, wine and soft drinks. Last day for purchase is midday on Monday 30 September.

Any profits from the event will go towards future projects of CTCA UK, turning it from a voluntary-managed non-profit organisation into one with full-time staff and property assets to better serve the community.

For more information, visit ctcauk.com or facebook.com/ctcauk, email info@ctcauk.com or call 07496 267 033 / 07949 785 037.