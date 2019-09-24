Burglars targeting Asian gold over the weekend in Enfield

In the winter of last year, a number of aggregative burglaries took place target home and people with Asian gold, in the north London area in particular Enfield.

Over the weekend two new cases of Asian gold burglaries took place, the buglers targeting elderly people of Asian background

On Friday, 20 September around 9.30 pm an 81-year-old woman was in bed at her home in Winsford Terrace, Great Cambridge Road N18. Two men barged through her bedroom door and produced a sharp weapon, which they then held to her face and threatened her before demanding valuables.

One of the men then forcibly pulled off four bangles from each of her two wrists as the other man rifled through her belongings in the other rooms. The victim suffered bruising to her arms from the force of the bangles being removed. She was otherwise not seriously injured.

On Sunday, 22 September at around 9pm, a 53-year-old woman and her 65-year-old husband were at their home in Cartercatch Lane, Enfield EN1.

The woman heard loud banging at the front door. As she stood up the door was opened and a man demanded money and gold. The man began searching the house searching for valuables, despite the victim’s protests that there were none.

She was forced to lead him to the master bedroom and he rummaged through drawers and cupboards before slapping her in the face and demanding money.

The victim’s husband was in another room; he was confronted by two men armed with hammers and ordered to get to the floor. They too demanded cash and gold and threatened to kill him.

The three suspects then made off from the location. The suspects are described as white males, aged between 20 – 35 years, and wearing bandanas. No arrests have been made.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley from North Area CID is leading the investigation. He said“I can reassure residents that increased patrols have been deployed in the area. These burglaries targeted high-value Asian gold and I would strongly recommend that residents review their home security in line with the burglary prevention advice which has been issued by the Metropolitan Police Service, particularly at this time of the year with Dwali fast-approaching.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact North Area CID via 101, or by tweeting @MetCC.