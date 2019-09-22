15-year-old stabbed to death at skate park

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a skate park.

The victim was found with a stab wound in Salt Hill Park, Slough, on Saturday evening and pronounced dead at the scene.

He is believed to have been attacked following an argument with another male.

Thames Valley Police Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood said: “This is a fast moving investigation and we have made an early arrest as we continue to carry out our enquiries.

“The arrested person is a 15-year-old boy and he is currently in police custody.

“Our investigation is continuing and our officers are working to ensure we identify all of those responsible for this offence.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area today as we continue to carry out enquiries.

“I would like to further reassure people that we believe that all of those involved in this incident were known or associated with each other, and that this was not a random attack.

“I would also like to continue to appeal to anyone who knows anything about this incident to come forward and speak to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 1240 of September 21.