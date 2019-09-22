Government to ‘respect Supreme Court’s ruling’

The government will abide by the Supreme Court’s ruling on Parliament’s suspension when the judgement is given this week, the foreign secretary says.

Asked if prorogation would be used again if the PM wins, Dominic Raab said he did not want “to take levers off the table” that weakens the UK’s position.

The ruling on whether the decision to prorogue was unlawful is due this week.

Jeremy Corbyn said he will work with other opposition parties to secure Parliament’s recall if the PM loses.

During a three-day hearing in the Supreme Court last week, the government argued that prorogation was not a matter for the courts.

On the other side, lawyers opposing the suspension sought to prove the prime minister was trying to “silence Parliament” for five weeks – the longest period for 40 years – at a crucial political moment in the run-up to Brexit.

Parliament is due to return for a Queen’s Speech on 14 October – two weeks before the UK is due to leave the EU on 31 October.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr Raab said: “Of course we will respect whatever the legal ruling is from the Supreme Court.

“But I think we are getting a little bit ahead of ourselves.”

He said the government was “confident” in its position.

“There are different permutations as to what the Supreme Court may or may not decide,” he said.

“Later in the week we’ll obviously want to look at that very carefully, but I can reassure you of course we are going to abide by a Supreme Court judgement.”

When asked whether Parliament would be prorogued again if the government wins, he said: “I think, let’s wait and see what the first judgement decides and then we’ll understand the lie of the land.”

When pushed on the matter, he added he was “keen not to take levers off the table that weaken the position of the UK in Brussels”.