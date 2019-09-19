MP Joan Ryan to stand down at next general election

JOAN Ryan MP has announced that she will stand down as a Member of Parliament at the next General Election.

Say that: “It has been a huge privilege and honour to serve as the Member of Parliament for Enfield North. I appreciate enormously the faith and confidence the people of Enfield have shown by returning me on five occasions to speak for and represent them in the House of Commons.

When I stood in 2017 I always intended to serve only one more term in Parliament. We do not yet know when the General Election will come, but I will continue to work hard for Enfield until a new MP has been elected and my office will remain open to constituents five days a week.

Over the coming weeks I will also continue to do all I can to protect the jobs, businesses and livelihoods of the people of Enfield North, by working and voting to prevent a destructive and damaging no deal Brexit which nobody voted for in 2016.

The people of Enfield have been a joy to work with and for. I am proud of all that we have achieved together: fighting long and hard for our hospitals and for more doctors and nurses; working with the Metropolitan police, the Mayor and ministers to get more police on our streets to tackle the scourge of knife crime; supporting our schools and the wonderful teachers and support staff who work in them; and working with all our communities to make Enfield a great place to live.”

4 TURKISH-SPEAKING CANDIDATES ANNOUNCES

There are 4 Turkish-speaking candidates who entered the race to become a Labour Party candidate for the Enfield North MP seat.

Candidates will be competing to be on the shortlist within their own party; once the party voting is complete the chosen candidate will announce by the labour party in preparation ahead of a general election.

Currently, there are three Turkish-speaking councillors from Enfield fighting to win the race Güney Doğan, Suzan Erbil and Tolga Aramaz, while Ali Gul Ozbek who was Haringey council’s mayor during 2016/17 is also running as a candidate. We wish all four candidates all the best in the race.