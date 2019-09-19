TWPA celebrates its yearly garden party

On Wednesday 18 September the Turkish Woman Philanthropic Association (TWPA) members gathered together to start the new term off with their annual garden party.

The event took place at their headquarter in North London with the new committee member announced, group member and TRNC TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı and Vice- Political Relations Representative Denil Ertuğ attended the event.

The new president Semahat Mustafa will kick start this year with newly selected committee members Vice-president Hülya Değirmencioğlu, Seyyare Beyzade-Elliott as secretary, in publicity is Hatice Suleyman along with Havva Beyzade, Nursel Dogacan.

Starting this year’s events off with the sun shining in the garden, they plan to keep up the actives those who attended enjoying each other company and traditional Cypriot food which had been prepared.