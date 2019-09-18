Woman fighting for her life after Wood Green shooting

A woman has been left fighting for her life after being gunned down in north London.

The 46-year-old victim was rushed to hospital suffering a gunshot wound after the attack in Haringey on Tuesday night.

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Lordship Lane, Wood Green, at about 9.50pm.

A man, whose age has not yet been released, was also injured. He is thought to have sustained a minor gunshot injury, police said.

The female victim remained in hospital overnight in a critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.