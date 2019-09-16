Man fatally stabbed in Edmonton marks London’s 109th murder

A 29-year-old man who was fatally stabbed on in Edmonton, North London on Saturday is the 109th person to be killed in the capital this year.

Police were called at 20:10hrs on Saturday, 14 September, to a report of a man with stab injuries in Houndsfield Road, Edmonton.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found a 29-year-old man with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He is currently in a hospital having been arrested. At this stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

Detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating led by DCI Paul Considine. He said: “A man was fatally stabbed following an altercation. There was party taking place at the nearby Old Edmontonians FC clubhouse on Saturday evening. Lots of people were out and about. Members of the public pursued and detained a male suspect following this attack in a nearby field. He was subsequently arrested by police.

“I need all those present to call police with information about what they saw take place.

“We are in the process of gathering witness statements and reviewing local CCTV footage. A crime scene remains in place and specialist forensics team are working on this case. The incident is not thought to be connected to the event or the football club.

Please do call us with any information you have.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the police incident room on 020 8345 3865.

If you have information about this incident, or information about someone you suspect to be carrying a weapon and you do not want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website. It is 100 per cent anonymous. They never ask your name and cannot trace your call or IP address.

Any young people who have information about violence or knife crime can visit www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously – your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.