Bronze medal for Turkish Athlete

Turkish athlete Sevilay Öztürk won a bronze medal at World Para Swimming Championships 2019 on Thursday 12 September 2019.

Ambassador Ümit Yalçın and Sevilay Öztürk

Ozturk scored 47,35 seconds in 50-meter butterfly style at the championships held in London..

Taking the top spot was Italian Arianna Talamona who won the gold medal with a time of 45.62, followed by Brazilian Joana Maria Da Silva Neves Euzebio taking the silver medal with a time of 47.21.

The other national athlete Sümeyye Boyacı took the 6th place with 47.85. while Beytullah Eroglu followed at the seventh spot.

Celebrating and supporting the Turkish national athletes at the event from the Turkish London Embassy was Ambassador Ümit Yalçın.

