Double stabbing leaves one fatally murdered on Camden High Street

A murder investigation has been launched by the Met after a man was fatally stabbed in Camden.

Police were called at approximately 23:10hrs on Thursday, 12 September to reports of an assault on Camden High Street.

Officers attended and found a man, aged in his mid-20s, suffering from a stab injury. They immediately provided first aid and were supported by the London Ambulance Service.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are yet to be informed.

A second man, aged in his mid-20s, was found nearby suffering from a stab injury. He was taken by the LAS to a central London hospital where he remains in a stable condition; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Crime scenes are in place and the High Street remains closed to traffic, police have said that at this early stage, there have been no arrests.



Chief Superintendent Raj Kohli from Camden said: “I would firstly like to say that our thoughts are with the family, friends and wider community following this fatal attack. We are committed to bringing them the justice they deserve.

“I understand that a number of people believed to be known to the victim were present after the attack. I would urge them to come forward and speak to investigators as soon as possible with what they know and saw.

“The local community will no doubt be alarmed and shocked by this latest attack, particularly coming so soon after the fatal incidents earlier this week.

“We are taking action across the borough to keep everyone safe and working with teams across the Met to apprehend those involved. A section 60 order has been authorised for the London Borough of Camden. It will be in place from 23:30hrs on Thursday, 12 September until 14:30hrs on Friday, 13 September.

“Our local policing teams are working with the Violent Crime Taskforce, Specialist Crime Command and other specialist resources, as well as with our local partners.

“Those near Camden High Street can expect an enhanced policing presence in their area in the coming days. Officers will be on hand to listen to any concerns they have and continue to appeal for those with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 8865/12Sep.

+

If you have information about this incident, or information about someone you suspect to be carrying a weapon and you do not want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website. It is 100 per cent anonymous. They never ask your name and cannot trace your call or IP address.

Any young people who have information about violence or knife crime can visit www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously – your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.