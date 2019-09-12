Three men stabbed in South London

3 hours önce
0 173 Bir dakikadan az

Three men have been stabbed within minutes of each other in south-west London in what police believe to be linked attacks.

Officers were called to Burston Road, Putney, at 10.42am today following reports of a stabbing.

Arriving at the scene, they were told a man had been stabbed and then left the scene in a white saloon car.

Minutes later, police were called to Eastleigh Walk, also in Putney, to reports of a fight.

Scotland Yard said officers were called to the address by the London Ambulance Service at 10.48am.

“Officers attended. A man, believed to be in his 20s, was found with stab injuries,” the force said in a statement.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital. His condition is unknown.

Then, at 11.10am, a man believed to be in his 20s presented himself at a hospital in south London with a stab wound, the Met said.

He was admitted for treatment but his condition is understood to be non-life threatening.

He has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

The force said: “At this early stage, the three incidents are believed to be linked.”

It said crime scenes had been put in place at the first two addresses while enquiries continue.

A section 60 order giving officers search powers has been put in place across the entire Wandsworth borough until 2.45am on Friday

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

8 hours önce
91

Cllr Tolga Aramaz announces himself as Enfield North MP candidate

4 days önce
334

Man dies after ‘accidentally’ shooting himself in south London

5 days önce
263

20mph speed limit set for central London roads

1 week önce
296

15-year-boy fatally stabbed in Stratford

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin