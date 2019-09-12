Three men stabbed in South London
Three men have been stabbed within minutes of each other in south-west London in what police believe to be linked attacks.
Officers were called to Burston Road, Putney, at 10.42am today following reports of a stabbing.
Arriving at the scene, they were told a man had been stabbed and then left the scene in a white saloon car.
Minutes later, police were called to Eastleigh Walk, also in Putney, to reports of a fight.
Scotland Yard said officers were called to the address by the London Ambulance Service at 10.48am.
“Officers attended. A man, believed to be in his 20s, was found with stab injuries,” the force said in a statement.
Then, at 11.10am, a man believed to be in his 20s presented himself at a hospital in south London with a stab wound, the Met said.
He was admitted for treatment but his condition is understood to be non-life threatening.
He has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
The force said: “At this early stage, the three incidents are believed to be linked.”
It said crime scenes had been put in place at the first two addresses while enquiries continue.
A section 60 order giving officers search powers has been put in place across the entire Wandsworth borough until 2.45am on Friday