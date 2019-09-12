Three men stabbed in South London

Three men have been stabbed within minutes of each other in south-west London in what police believe to be linked attacks.

Officers were called to Burston Road, Putney, at 10.42am today following reports of a stabbing.

Arriving at the scene, they were told a man had been stabbed and then left the scene in a white saloon car.

Minutes later, police were called to Eastleigh Walk, also in Putney, to reports of a fight.

Scotland Yard said officers were called to the address by the London Ambulance Service at 10.48am.

“Officers attended. A man, believed to be in his 20s, was found with stab injuries,” the force said in a statement.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital. His condition is unknown.

Then, at 11.10am, a man believed to be in his 20s presented himself at a hospital in south London with a stab wound, the Met said.

He was admitted for treatment but his condition is understood to be non-life threatening.

He has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

The force said: “At this early stage, the three incidents are believed to be linked.”

It said crime scenes had been put in place at the first two addresses while enquiries continue.

A section 60 order giving officers search powers has been put in place across the entire Wandsworth borough until 2.45am on Friday