Gulcin Ismail has been found

8 hours önce
0 170 Bir dakikadan az

Gulcin Ismail has been found safe and well after going missing yesterday, police issues a ugurnt appeal on social media due to the 81-year-old living with dementia making her particularly vulnerable when on her own.

She was last seen in the Chingford area in Waltham Forest.

In a tweet on social media yesterday Waltham Forest Police said: “MISSING PERSON – Police are concerned for the whereabouts of Gulcin Ismail, 81 years old, who suffers with dementia – she left her care home this morning and has not returned.

Late last night an update was shared that Gulcin had been found “UPDATE – This lady has been found safe and well. Thank You for all the retweets in relation to this.”

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

7 hours önce
116

20mph speed limit set for central London roads

8 hours önce
153

Two Turkish men to stand trial over Ozil security guard intimidation allegation

8 hours önce
269

Johnson’a sokakta büyük tepki “Halkla oyun oynuyorsun…”

8 hours önce
180

Kayıp Gülçin İsmail bulundu

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin