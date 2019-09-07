Gulcin Ismail has been found safe and well after going missing yesterday, police issues a ugurnt appeal on social media due to the 81-year-old living with dementia making her particularly vulnerable when on her own.

She was last seen in the Chingford area in Waltham Forest.

In a tweet on social media yesterday Waltham Forest Police said: “MISSING PERSON – Police are concerned for the whereabouts of Gulcin Ismail, 81 years old, who suffers with dementia – she left her care home this morning and has not returned.

Late last night an update was shared that Gulcin had been found “UPDATE – This lady has been found safe and well. Thank You for all the retweets in relation to this.”