PM loses a early election motion by 242 votes

MPs have voted to reject the motion for an early election: With Ayes: 298 and Noes: 56  with lose of majority: 242 the motion for a early election but Boris Johnson has fail to pass.

Following the result Prime Minister Boris Johnson followed said that Jeremy Corbyn “has become the first leader of the opposition in the democratic history of our country to refuse the invitation of an election”.

“I can only speculate as to the reason behind his hesitation,” he says.

“The obvious conclusion is he does not think he can win.”

The PM urges Jeremy Corbyn to “reflect on his position”.

