Fatal lorry collision in Dalston A 69-year-old man has died following a fatal collision with a lorry on Kingsland Road.

Police were called on Saturday, 31 August at around 1pm to Kingsland Road in Dalston, E8 to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation unit attended along with London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and the London Air Ambulance.

Sadly the pedestrian, a man aged 69 , was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and we await a formal identification.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

No arrests have been made but officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Hackney.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information or dash cam footage is asked to call investigators from the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit at Chadwell Heath Garage on 0208 597 4874, by dialing 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.