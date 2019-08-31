Fourth arrest made following Tottenham stabbing Detectives have made four arrests in connection with a stabbing in Tottenham and are appealing for members of the public who administered first aid to the victim to come forward.

Police was called at 11:14hrs on Friday, 30 August to reports of a stabbing at Willan Road, N17.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. At the scene, a 15-year-old boy was found suffering from stab wounds. He received immediate treatment from medics at the scene and was subsequently taken by London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where his condition remains critical.

The boy’s parents have been notified.

Cordons and closures are in place and officers remain on scene at this time.At this early stage, officers believe that the boy had been involved in an altercation shortly before the stabbing took place. The suspect may have been riding a bicycle.

Two men in their early twenties and a 17-year old boy were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on the evening of Friday, 30 August. Another man in his early twenties was also arrested this morning, Saturday, 31 August, on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley of North Area CID said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who either witnessed or has information concerning this attack.

“This investigation continues to move at a rapid pace. The victim, not yet 16 years old, sustained multiple stab wounds and remains critically ill and fighting for his life in hospital.“If you know anything about the circumstances surrounding the incident or if you witnessed it, please do come forward.

“I would also appeal to the members of the public who valiantly administered crucial first aid to the victim to come forward to my investigation team.“You can speak with my team or remain anonymous by speaking to Crimestoppers; either way is fine, but please do the right thing, make the call.”

Detectives from Haringey investigate supported by Specialist Crime colleagues. Enquiries continue. A Section 60 order is in place in the area until 04:30 Hrs on 31 August 2019. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 2902/30AUG or Tweet @MetCC.

