Women suffer broken ribs and internal bleeding in brutal racist attack at North Ealing station as police launch appeal for information

Police are appealing for information after a racially motivated assault in which two women were brutally attacked at a west London Tube station.

Two women, aged in their 60s and 30s, were reported to have been verbally abused for wearing hijabs at North Ealing station.

They were then attacked. Both victims were taken to hospital, with the woman in her 60s suffering possible broken ribs.The younger woman suffered a black eye, bruising and internal bleeding.

British Transport Police released an image of a female suspect on Friday.

The incident happened at 5.30pm on August 23.

Anyone with information is asked to call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 442 of August 23, 2019. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.