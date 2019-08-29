Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson quits

Ruth Davidson has quit as leader of the Scottish Conservatives after eight years in the job.

In a statement, she said it had been the “privilege of my life” to have led the party.

But she added that “much had changed” both politically and personally, which had led her to tender her resignation.

Ms Davidson had a baby last year, and has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, particularly over his approach to Brexit.

But she also said her personal priorities had changed, and the prospect of spending hundreds of hours away from her son and partner during a possible election campaign now filled her with “dread”.

The 40-year-old, who will continue as the MSP for Edinburgh Central, tweeted her resignation statement shortly before addressing the media at an event in Edinburgh on Thursday morning.

Her deputy, Jackson Carlaw, will become acting leader – a role he filled during Ms Davidson’s maternity leave – until a permanent successor is chosen.

Ms Davidson has been widely credited with turning around the fortunes of the Tories in Scotland, but backed opponents of Mr Johnson in the Conservative leadership race and has said she could not support a no-deal Brexit.

She said she had tendered her resignation with a “heavy heart”, and pledged to continue to support the party and the prime minister “from the backbenches and beyond”.