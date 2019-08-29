Protestors gather outside the Turkish Embassy

A protest took place outside the Turkish embassy in London on Friday, August 23 at 11.00 by the European Confederation of Alevi Associations and took place in England. The activists gathered in front of the embassy building in London, protesting the removal of Mayors in Diyarbakır, Mardin and Van in Turkey.

A press release was also published by the European Confederation of Alevi Associations. The statement said: “The trustee is the seizure of the will of the people!

The fact that the AKP government has removal of elected Mayors of Diyarbakır, 63 per cent in Mardin, 56.54 per cent in 53.83 per cent in Van and appointed their cadres as trustees is a blow that democracy, law and consciences can never accept. This decision is the confiscation of the rights of the elected mayors as a result of a democratic election. Moreover, it is the usurpation of the will of the people that makes them elected.” Adding that “ As a result of the one-man regime, the AKP government has destroyed the most fundamental values ​​of law and democracy by imposing a central tutelage that destroys the people’s right to vote and to be elected in local governments. In the March 31 elections, the rights of the Mayors elected with the support of the majority of the people, especially in the Kurdish provinces, were dismissed by the decision of the appointed Interior Minister and the trustees of the appointed governors.”

Citizens who came together under the leadership of the British Alevi Federation left a black wreath in front of the Turkish Embassy in response to trustee appointments.