£20,000 reward for information on Cafer Aslan’s murder

Police are offering a £20,000 reward for information on the second anniversary of the 2017 murder of Cafer Aslan in Enfield.

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Enfield continue to appeal for witnesses and information and are offering the reward for anyone providing information that leads to a conviction of the person or persons responsible.

In a statement shared by the police it said: ” On Wednesday, 23 August 2017, officers on routine patrol in Enfield were stopped by a member of the public at 21:10hrs at Westminster Road, junction with Bounces Road where 54-year-old café owner, Cafer Aslan was found collapsed and suffering from gunshot injuries.

Mr Aslan, who was of Turkish origin, but came from Enfield, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 21:44hrs.

A post-mortem examination held at Haringey Mortuary on 25 August 2017 gave cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds.

On the evening of 24 August 2017, two men – [A] aged 29 and [B] aged 27, were arrested on suspicion of murder. Both have since been released with no further action.

A murder investigation was launched by the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command.”

Detective Inspector Tony Kirk said: “Despite the passing of time, we continue to appeal for information to identify, apprehend and convict those responsible for the shots that ended Mr Aslan’s life.

“We are releasing an image of a person seen in the area at the time of the shooting that we are very keen to identify.

“We have also released a CCTV image of the vehicle used by the suspect, a Grey Audi Q5, registered in 2015.

“We believe that the car was stolen in Sussex several months before the shooting and was stored somewhere until it was used in the murder. It was displaying stolen number plates linking it to South East London. It was burnt out just forty minutes after the shooting in the Forty Hill Area of Enfield.

“With that in mind, we are offering a police reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for murdering Cafer Aslan in the amount of £20,000. I hope that two years having gone by, will give someone the confidence to now come forward.

“If you know who the killers are, have information that could lead to their identification or can assist in identifying the person in the image please make the call – help us remove a dangerous, violent individual from the community.

“I urge anyone who believes they might have information to come forward, no matter how insignificant it may seem, what you know could prove vital for our investigation.”

Detectives retain an open mind regarding the motive for the murder.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, can contact the incident room on 0208 345 3985, on 101 or Tweet @MetCC.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.