3 day heatwaves set for the Bank Holiday weekend
Brits are heading into a scorching three days as a potentially record-breaking heatwave hits the UK for August Bank Holiday.
Forecasters say the upcoming weekend will see glorious sunshine replace the wind and rain that has dominated the month.
And by Sunday, temperatures may reach 32C – beating the bank holiday record of 31.5C measured at Heathrow in 2001.
Officials believe there is a 90% chance of a heatwave occurring in some regions, especially in eastern England where temperatures will be highest.
The heat health watch service is designed to help healthcare professionals manage periods of extreme temperature.
“High pressure will build across England, bringing very warm or hot conditions to many parts of the country during Saturday and Sunday,” a Met Office spokesperson said.
“Highest temperatures look to be across the eastern England, with western parts turning less hot Sunday.
“Into Monday, fresher air is now expected to gradually move eastwards across the country, although it will remain very warm for some eastern parts.
“If there’s anybody you know, for example an older person living on their own, who might be at special risk, make sure they know what to do.”