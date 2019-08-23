3 day heatwaves set for the Bank Holiday weekend

The warm weather starts today with the majority of the UK set for “a pretty pleasant weekend”, according to the Met Office. They have also issued a level three heat health warning for parts of England from tomorrow to Monday morning.

Officials believe there is a 90% chance of a heatwave occurring in some regions, especially in eastern England where temperatures will be highest.

The heat health watch service is designed to help healthcare professionals manage periods of extreme temperature.

“High pressure will build across England, bringing very warm or hot conditions to many parts of the country during Saturday and Sunday,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

“Highest temperatures look to be across the eastern England, with western parts turning less hot Sunday.

“Into Monday, fresher air is now expected to gradually move eastwards across the country, although it will remain very warm for some eastern parts.

“If there’s anybody you know, for example an older person living on their own, who might be at special risk, make sure they know what to do.”