Grandfather slashed across the face in Hackney

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a man was slashed in the face on Mandeville Street in Hackney.

On Thursday, 11 April, officers were called to Mandeville Street, E5 shortly after 8pm, to find a 65-year-old man had been slashed across the face with a knife.

The London Ambulance Service(LAS) was already on scene and had been treating the victim’s significant facial wound, which required multiple stitches.

The victim was approaching his home when he was approached from behind by a man and slashed across the face. The suspect then ran off over the other side of the street.

The victim’s daughter and grandson, who heard the shouts of the victim, had come out of the house and attempted to pursue the suspect, however, he fled the scene.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

He can be seen in the imagery wearing a Black puffer jacket with a small white logo, dark trousers and black rucksack – he is believed to be in his mid-twenties.

There is no information to suggest the victim and suspect are known to each other. Enquiries continue to establish any possible motive.

DC Robina Balal of the Central East Command, is leading the investigation and said:“This was a callous and unnecessary attack on an innocent member of public.

“We urge anyone who recognises the man in the imagery to come forward and let us know; any information could help us to catch the man who caused this life-changing injury.”

If you have any information about the man in the images or, anything to do with the incident, please contact police on 101, quoting CAD 7174/11Apr. Alternatively, you can contact anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.