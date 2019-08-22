London Cycling Club pedalling full steam ahead

FOUNDED in May by our Turkish Speaking community members living in London, the London Cycling Club is growing and becoming a part of the community.

London Cycling Club members plan different routes almost every week, discovering new places and doing sports. It’s free to join a group of bike lovers who come together and join the community. The group is open to everyone who enjoys cycling and is eager to meet new road mates.

The group, who organised pleasant trips together, has attracted the attention of many people in a short period of time. Apart from regular rides, the group also started training activities for those who do not know how to use bicycles.

London Cycling Club wants to encourage the use of bicycles and look at a way of getting to use a bike to travel as it is an environmentally friendly way to do so.

Its aim is to increase interest in bicycle use in the Turkish-speaking community by conducting a joint project with NGOs and the council’s in North London.

WHY SHOULD WE USE A BICYCLE?