2 charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy

Yusuf Yusuf and Arif Biomy both 19 have been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in north London.

Alex Smith, from Wembley, was attacked in Munster Square, Camden, on Monday 12 August.

Yusuf Yusuf, 19, of Sandwell Crescent, West Hampstead, and Arif Biomy, 19, of Wickham Lane, Plumstead, have both been charged with murder.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of Alex’s death to have been a stab wound to the chest.

The Met Police said two men aged 23 and 18 arrested on suspicion of murder on 14 August had been bailed to return on a date in mid-September.

Another man arrested, aged 20, has also been released on bail until September.