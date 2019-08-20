2 charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy

2 hours önce
0 22 Bir dakikadan az

Yusuf Yusuf and Arif Biomy both 19  have been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in north London.

Alex Smith, from Wembley, was attacked in Munster Square, Camden, on Monday 12 August.

Yusuf Yusuf, 19, of Sandwell Crescent, West Hampstead, and Arif Biomy, 19, of Wickham Lane, Plumstead, have both been charged with murder.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of Alex’s death to have been a stab wound to the chest.

The Met Police said two men aged 23 and 18 arrested on suspicion of murder on 14 August had been bailed to return on a date in mid-September.

Another man arrested, aged 20, has also been released on bail until September.

 

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

1 day önce
140

Deaths on London’s road is up by 25%

3 days önce
170

Council clamp down on fraud letting on council properties

5 days önce
248

Man stabbed in the head outside the Home Office

1 week önce
871

16-year-old boy murdered in Camden

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin