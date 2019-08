A 14-year-old boy has been charged with 13 linked sex attacks on women in Penge and Beckenham.

Police investigated assaults which took place in the street, outside Poundland and Lidl and near rail stations and pubs between February 9 and March 4.

On each occasion, a lone male approached the women before sexually assaulting them and fleeing.

The teenager will appear before Bromley Magistrates’ Court on September 10.