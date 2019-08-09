Millions of Muslims to fill mosques for Eid al-Adha prayers

MUSLIMS living in the capital will be enjoying Eid al-Adha, with mosques expected to be filled for the Eid prayer before the celebrations start. Adha (Kurban Bayramı) is also known as the “Festival of the Sacrific”.

Eid al-Adha, the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated is of great importance for Muslims, will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 11, 2019. Eid al-Adha will last 4 days, where Muslims will sacrifice and feast in accordance with their worship. Solidarity, sharing and feeling of brotherhood is one of the most intensely experienced feasts Eid al-Adha will be celebrated after the Feast Prayer.

PRAYER TIMES

In London a number of mosques have shared their prayer times, these are in the areas where our community are concentrated and are as followed:

Aziziye Mosque; Time: 06.30 – 08.00 Address: 117 Stoke Newington Rd, London, N16 8BU

Mevlana Rumi Mosque; Time: 06:30 – 07.30 – 08.30 Address: 337 Fore St, London, N9 0NU

New Peckham Mosque; Time: 08.00 – 09.00 Address: 99 Cobourg Road, London, SE5 0HU

Shacklewell Lane / Ramadan Mosque; Time: 09.30 Address: 15 Shacklewell Lane, London, E8 2D

Süleymaniye Mosque; Time: 06.30 – 07.30 Address: 212-216 Kingsland Rd, London, E2 8AX

Mawlan Sheikh Nazim Sufi Center; Time: 08.00 Address: 277 St Ann’s Road, London, N15 5RG

The Turkish Religious Foundation UK; Time: 06.30 Address: 31 High Street Hornsey, London, N8 7BQ

Stoke Newington Mosque; Time: 06.30 Address: 1A Clissold Rd, London, N16 9EX

Wood Green Fatih Mosque; Time: 06.30 – 07.30 Address: 10 Caxton Rd, London, N22 6TB