TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı shares her Eid Al Adha Message

THIS year Eid Al Adha (Kurban Bayramı) will be from the 11 August until the 15 August, this Eid is also known as the “Festival of the Sacrific” and is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year. London’s Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Representative Oya Tuncalı shared her message Eid message.

“Dear brothers and sisters of the Turkish Cypriot Community in the United Kingdom,

I hope your Eid al-Adha in the UK is celebrated with excitement and happiness. First of all, I wish it will be beneficial to the whole Turkish nation and the Islamic world.

Every holiday that we celebrate away from our country is of special importance for the preservation and continuation of our society’s unity and cultural values. The most important issue in this regard is to protect our national and spiritual values.

It is of great importance for our citizens living abroad to contribute to all areas of life and to present their culture as a wealth to the society in which they live, without losing their identity, in harmony with the people of their country. Our esteemed brothers and sisters living in the UK are becoming more and more powerful with each passing day by adhering to your national and spiritual values, joining economic, social and political life. It is also very important for us to help you with your solidarity and activities.

With these feelings and thoughts, I sincerely wish the best all our brothers and sisters in the UK to celebrate the Eid al-Adha and wish them the opportunity to consolidate unity, tolerance and friendship for our nation, the Islamic world and all humanity.”