TCEA donations £2,000 to TRNC SOS Children’s Village

THE Turkish Cypriot Engineers Association UK (TCEA) held their 33rd annual dinner and dance back in March this year. The profits raised from the night have been donated to TRNC SOS Children’s Village Association.

TCEA’s social secretary Mine Bayar visited the charity in Nicosia, North Cyprus to personally hand the £2,000 donation to Refika İnce who is in charge at SOS Children’s Village. Bayar also met with the association’s Fund Development Manager Cemil Hafız, Manager Ahmet Bey and other officials on her visit.

The TCEA also held their Annual General Assembly in July, electing the board of directors who will be working on the association agenda for 2019-2020. Announcing the new president as Mehmet Öztürk and the board members; Dr Füsun Nadiri, Dr Esin Sırrı, Mine Bayar, Öner Kulle, Feriha Kemal Sergen and Görkem Ergiden were identified.