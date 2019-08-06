Tate Modern: Teenager charged with attempted murder after child, 6, ‘thrown from viewing platform’

A 17-year-old male arrested on Sunday, 4 August after a boy aged 6 was seriously injured at the Tate Modern has been charged with attempted murder.

He will appear before Bromley Youth Court today (6 August).

Police are continuing to appeal for further witnesses to come forward.

The injured boy remains in a stable, but critical condition in hospital with his family, who continue to be supported by officers.

The youngster was airlifted to hospital after he was found on a fifth-floor roof at the gallery on Sunday afternoon.

The boy had plummeted five storeys after allegedly being thrown from the 10th-floor viewing platform.

Appealing for witnesses on Monday, DCI John Massey said: “It would have been incredibly distressing to watch, and it may be that you left Tate Modern very quickly after. If you have not yet spoken to us about what you saw, please contact us without delay.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 0208 721 4868 or @MetCC quoting CAD 4660/4August.

You can also contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.