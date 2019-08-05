Two arrested after machete attack at Enfield Town Station

3 hours önce
0 112 Bir dakikadan az

Two men have been arrested after a machete attack at a north London railway station.

A man suffered injuries to his head and arms after he was attacked at Enfield Town station at 3.11am on Sunday, police said. He was rushed to hospital.

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers searched the area and later arrested two 20-year-old men.

They remain in police custody.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A spokesman for the force said they were appealing for information following the incident.

Witnesses are asked to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 and quote reference number 76 of 04/08/19.

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

8 mins önce
11

Giresun’da denizden 40 kilometre uzaklıktaki deniz feneri Guinness’e aday

1 hour önce
106

Holiday tragedy: 4-year-old Başer drowned in hotel’s water park

1 hour önce
47

Çocuğunun gözleri önünde öğrencisiyle ilişkiye girdi

2 hours önce
55

Macaristan’da 3 çocuk yapana 31 bin euro

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin