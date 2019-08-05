Two arrested after machete attack at Enfield Town Station

Two men have been arrested after a machete attack at a north London railway station.

A man suffered injuries to his head and arms after he was attacked at Enfield Town station at 3.11am on Sunday, police said. He was rushed to hospital.

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers searched the area and later arrested two 20-year-old men.

They remain in police custody.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A spokesman for the force said they were appealing for information following the incident.

Witnesses are asked to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 and quote reference number 76 of 04/08/19.