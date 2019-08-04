Drunk driver arrested after injuring 3 pedestrians

Three people have been injured after a car mounted the pavement and smashed into them outside a busy central London station

The pedestrians were struck by the vehicle outside Charing Cross train station shortly after 11pm on Saturday.

The Met Police said two men have been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

A spokesman for the force confirmed the incident was not terrorist related.

Pictures from the scene show a number of police officers and cordon in place around the car as crowds gathered at the scene in Villiers Street.

A Met Police spokesman added: “Two males have been arrested after a car was involved in a collision with three pedestrians on Villiers Street at 11.10am on Saturday.

“None of the injuries are life threatening. Enquiries continue.”