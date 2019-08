Hasan Misir the owner of Charlies Casual Wear in Tottenham has been fined £1260 after being found guilty of 11 charges against the shop.

Haringey Council enforcement officers caught the store selling counterfeit clothing.

When Misir failed to make the proper enquired the chargers were bought against the shop and order to pay £1260.

The council shared the images of the counterfeit clothing on their social media page