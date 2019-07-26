Sixteen gang members jail for over 61 years

Sixteen gang members have been jailed for more than 61 years for running Class A drugs through County Lines across the South East.

The following all pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin):

– Connell Bamgboye, 25 (21.6.1994) of New Park Road, SW2 was jailed for six years.

– Chris Thomas, 23 (15.12.1995) of Masey Mews, SW2 was jailed for four years and six months.

– Rhys Walcott-Holder, 23 (21.11.1995) of Vibart Gardens, SW2 was jailed for four years.

– Shemiah Bell, 27 (31.3.1992) of Tilson Gardens, SW2 was jailed for four years and eight months.

– David Mundle, 23 (11.6.1996) of Clarence Avenue, SW4 was jailed for five years.

– Kyle Milton, 18 (6.10.2000) of Tilson Gardens, SW2 was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years.

– Ryeene Cowan, 24 (12.5.1995) of Fenton Close, SW9 was jailed for seven and a half years.

– Sadjo Diakite, 21 (11.2.1998) of Miranda Close, Coventry was jailed for three years and four months.

– Tife Orawusi, 20 (16.4.1999) of New Park Road, SW2 was jailed for three years and four months.

– Kayce Leigh, 20 (11.3.1999) of Cassell House, SW9 was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years.

The above were all charged with one count of participating in an Organised Crime Group (OCG) which was left to lie on file.

The following pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin) and one count of participating in an Organised Crime Group (OCG) but were convicted following trial:

– Mohammed Jalloh, 20 (29.10.1998) of Forster Road, SW2 was jailed for four years and six months.

– Taylor Mackey, 24 (17.1.1995) of Sangley Road, SE6 was jailed for four years.

– Darnell Bailey-King, 21 (17.10.1997) of Challice Way, SW2 was jailed for three years and six months.

– Tevin Nugent, 23 (13.4.1996) of Valley Road, SW16 was jailed for four years and six months.

– Robert Allison, 20 (22.10.1998) of Clarence Avenue, SW4 was jailed for four years.

– Geoffrey Allen, 56 (27.12.1962) of no fixed abode was jailed for three years.

The group have been jailed as the result of a joint investigation between the Met’s Specialist Crime South and Kent Police’s Operation Raptor. Operation Raptor teams focus on disrupting and dismantling criminals linked to county lines, drugs, and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

Between August 2018 and November 2018 officers identified the gang were running five County Lines, Si Line, AJ Line, AJ Line, Pepsi Line and Jeezy Line.

The investigation culminated in a large-scale arrested phase carried out in partnership with Kent Police on 15 November 2018. The operation involved more than 200 officers and was supported by local borough teams and other specialist units across the Met.

Officers seized a large quantity of Class A and B drugs, approximately £10,000 cash and a range of suspected stolen goods.

Detective Inspector Anthony Jones from the Met’s Specialist Crime South said: “This investigation is the result of months of hard work carried out by my officers in close collaboration with colleagues from Kent Police. They all showed exceptional commitment in bringing these 16 offenders to justice.

“County Lines remains a national issue, but as this investigation shows, we will work closely with colleagues from other forces to share intelligence, gather evidence and dismantle drug dealing networks.

“There is a clear link between the drug supply and the violence we have seen unfold on the streets of London. By disrupting the activity of this organised crime group, we have reduced the violent activity which blighted local communities in the months prior to this investigation.

“But we are not complacent, and we will continue to identify and pursue those intent on participating in criminal activity. Tackling violence is, and will remain, the Met’s main priority and we will tackle it using all the powers and tactics available to us.

“The support of our communities is vital in combatting violent crime. Please help us to keep London safe. If you aren’t comfortable speaking directly to the police, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They do not ask your name or trace your call.”