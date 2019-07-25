Hopes for Palmers Green duck pond to become a swimming lake

PLANS to bring swimming to Broomfield Park in Palmers Green, north London, has now won a £40,000 pledge from the Mayor of London.

And the Broomfield Pond Swim Society is now crowdfunding to raise more cash to make the project happen. The society is hoping to raise £121,277 to fix broken pipes and desilt the ponds, so they can be filled up and made swimmable again.

The group said “We are passionate about this project because we can see the potential to improve so many aspects of our community life. From lifeguard training and pool float parties for teenagers to water safety classes for tots, the revival of the ponds would mean new ways to engage our children and help them learn new life skills.For the elderly and differently-abled in our community access to the boating lake and bathing pond represents new opportunities to get out and socialise while staying fit. Finally, the popularity of Wild Swimming in the UK is an absolute phenomenon that will bring renewed interest and tourism to Palmers Green from across the capital and beyond which in turn will boost local businesses and property values.”