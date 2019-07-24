Theresa May’s final goodbye a PM

ON Wednesday 24 July Theresa May delivered a farewell speech in Downing Street shortly before tendering her resignation to the Queen.

Earlier, she faced MPs’ questions for the final time before Boris Johnson becomes prime minister.

Watched by her husband Philip, she looked visibly emotional as she left the Commons to a round of applause.

At her final PMQs, Mrs May said she would continue as a constituency MP and was “looking forward to asking the questions” in future.

She said she was happy to hand over to a successor committed to delivering Brexit and creating “a bright future for this country”.

While outside 10 Downing Street she said: “I hope every young girl who has seen a woman PM knows there are no limits to what a woman can achieve.”

Following her footstep Philip Hammond also announced his resignation as chancellor, He has previously said he cannot support Mr Johnson’s ‘do or die’ stance on leaving the EU by October 31 with or without a deal.

International Development secretary Rory Stewart, Justice Secretary David Gauke also resigned. Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington, known as the De facto deputy prime minister, has also quit his post.