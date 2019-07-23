Boris Johnson wins race to be Tory leader and becomes new PM

Boris Johnson has been elected the new Conservative leader in a ballot of party members and will become the next UK prime minister.

He beat Jeremy Hunt in a poll of Tory members, winning 92,153 votes to Mr Hunt’s 46,656.

The former London Mayor takes over from Theresa May on Wednesday 24 July.

The outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May shared her congratulations to Johnson.

The party saw an 87.4% turn out from its some 160,000 members in the voting process.

Johnson a clear favourite from the first round of the party’s voting system, won just under 50% more votes than his competition Jeremy Hunt.

New prime minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to Hunt saying Mr Hunt is a “font of excellent ideas” and he promises to steal them.

He also pays tribute to outgoing PM Theresa May for her service to the country.

 

 

