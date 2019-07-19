Women’s Platform UK celebrated their 10th year

Celebrating their 10th anniversary at the Turkish restaurant Jazzgir in Canary Wharf on Thursday 18 July, the Women’s Platform UK (WPUK) has been tirelessly working within London to help women and the Turkish speaking community.

The reception which saw two dozen guests enjoy the delicious food and drinks, started with a introduction from Özlem Eylem who presented the event, taking a moment to welcome everyone Eylem spoke of her personal experience with her first encounter with Nilgun Yildrim the founder and director of the WPUK in 2017 saying “She was the first person to sit down with me and listen to me, and try to understand my aim and how she can help”.

Yildirim took to the stage to welcome the guests and a special thank you to Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz, the director of Hercules Construction who raised money for the organisation by completing the Iron Man Challenge in Austria.

Also took a moment to thank to the WPUK committee and a number of individuals who has given theirs supported through WPUK 10 year, such as famous Turkish actress and artist Zerrin Tekindor who was also announced the as the organisation new art consultant saying “…every project has its own dynamic and leader and Zerrin will be one of them and I hope we will be very successful in the future”. She also thanked one of the speakers Enfield’s Turkish Cypriot Councillor Ayfer Orhan for her help with their award-winning rain project.

Awards were given to Korkmaz who surprised WPUK with a bigger donation of £10,000 and Ali Eren Balikel the founder of Jazzgir and Kiliya Restaurants for his support and hospitals. Nigul gave the final word saying, “Difference makes us more beautiful and more fruitful, this is what makes us unique, with your support we will continue growing and our work will have a bigger impact in society” after guests enjoyed the good company and relaxing reception together.

