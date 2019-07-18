£3.2m spent on driving permits for EU

MORE than £3 million has been spent on permits which may be required to drive abroad after Brexit, Government figures show.

Over the past five months, 584,000 International Driving Permits (IDPs) have been issued at a cost of £5.50 each. This means the total amount spent exceeds £3.2 million.

Transport minister Michael Ellis revealed the figure in an answer to a written parliamentary question.

The RAC described the demand as “truly astonishing” and urged the Government to ensure post offices are ready for a “sudden surge” ahead of the latest Brexit deadline of October 31.

UK motorists may require IDPs to drive in the EEA in the event of a no-deal Brexit, leading many holidaymakers and business travellers to purchase the documents.

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: “It’s truly astonishing that more than half a million International Driving Permits have been issued since the Government took the service in-house.

“In one month alone, the number of IDPs issued was almost three times higher than the amount normally issued in an entire year.

“This shows that people who were planning to take their vehicles abroad most definitely heeded warnings about being ready to drive in the EU in the event of a no-deal Brexit. During the spring this led to long queues and even shortages of IDPs at some post offices.

“As we head towards the next Brexit deadline of 31 October 2019, it is vital that post offices are set up to cope with a sudden surge in IDP requests so that drivers are not confronted with frustrating pre-holiday delays.