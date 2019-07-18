Farewell ceremony for Turkish teachers in the UK

PROVIDING future generations with culture and langue teaching for many years in the UK, a number of teachers who have been providing formal training in the UK have completed their five-year programs.

Teachers from Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, that have been appointed by the Ministries of National Education Turkish travelled thousands of kilometres away from their home country too gives students cultural and langue lessons. 42-weekend Turkish schools known and 40 British schools have had these teachers providing them with their skills for the past 5 years, were they trained more than 3 thousand children.

Teachers are appointed by the Ministries of National Education, for five years by the education consultancy were they teach students in different regions, especially in London.

At the end of the 2018-2019 academic years, teachers who served in the UK and completed their five-year term were farewell and given plaques for their work.

Yunus Emre Institution hosted the ceremony attended by Hasan Ünsal, Education Attaché of London. The ceremony was attended by more than 30 teachers and 9 teachers were presented plaques by Ünsal.