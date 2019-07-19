20 July Peace and Freedom Holiday message from Oya Tuncalı

THE London Representative of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Oya Tuncalı, shared her message for the 20 July Peace and Freedom Holiday.

In her statement Tuncalı, touched on the events of that period with a historical process, commemorating the people who lost their lives in the 20 July Peace Operation and celebrated the Turkish Cypriot Day of Peace and Freedom.

Oya Tuncalı’s message is as follows:

“The island of Cyprus in order to create anxious for Greece after the Greek Cypriot-Greece coup on July 15, 1974, called on the Republic of Turkey on July 20, 1974 Peace Operation that used their rights from international treaties, On the 45th anniversary of the operation, I congratulate all of our citizens who live in the UK with the most sincere feelings of Peace and Freedom Day…

Turkish Cypriots, based on the political equality of the two peoples on the island and shows the necessary efforts in order to achieve a durable solution under the actual and effective guarantee of the Republic of Turkey. However, we do not see the same understanding of political equality during the negotiations process and in the latest concrete statements of the GASC, which again reveals the lack of common vision. For the future of peace, security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, a solution must be reached on our island.

20th July Peace Operation, far from the last 45 years, the Turkish Cypriots along with Turkey’s support has provided major development opportunities, forcing despite any unfair pressure and isolation through collaboration…

July 20, 1974, Peace Operation performed by the heroics of the Turkish Armed Forces… we will always support the greetings of our brothers in the Republic of Turkey and all veterans of our love and respect, we offer our thanks, who sacrificed their lives for our freedom saint I remember our martyrs with mercy.

With the rightful pride of celebrating our Peace and Freedom Holiday, I present my love and respect to all of you. ”