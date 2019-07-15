Man wanted for east London serial-sexual attacks

Detectives hunting a serial sex attacker today released video footage of a suspect.

The man is wanted in connection with two rapes, one attempted rape and a robbery in Newham and Waltham Forest this month.

Scotland Yard has released new footage of a suspect in an attempt to track him down.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Packer said: “This moving footage is a great opportunity to have detailed look at this suspect. Do you think you recognise him? If so it is imperative that you contact us.

“I am convinced that there will be a member of the public who takes a good close look at this footage and thinks ‘wait a minute, that looks a lot like…’.

“All I need is a name. If you think you know who this man is, please don’t delay.”

The footage was captured at 3.10am on July 6 in the Leyton area before one of the reported attacks. It shows the man police want to speak to walking down the street.

The four attacks took place from the 1 July until the 11 July.

