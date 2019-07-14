Firefighters tackled blazing fire at a Edmonton recycling centre

Huge plumes of smoke were billowing over north London late on Saturday night after a massive fire broke out in an industrial estate.

Some 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines were called to the Eley Estate in Nobel Road, Edmonton.

The smoke was so heavy that London Fire Brigade and Enfield Police advised tenants and homeowners to keep their windows closed and motorists to avoid the area.

Part of a refuse storage unit, containing around 200 tonnes of rubbish, was alight.

Firefighter Alan Brand said at the scene: “There is quite a lot of smoke in the area, so we would advise residents to keep windows and doors closed…”

The brigade was called just before 7pm, with fire crews from Edmonton, Tottenham, Barking, Chingford, Enfield and surrounding fire stations at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known.