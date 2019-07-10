£20,000 rewards for information on Erdogan Guzel’s shooters

ERDOGAN Guzel a father of two was fatally shot as he sat outside the bakery he owned in Lordship Lane, N22 on the evening of Friday, 10 July 2015.

Detectives have made a renewed appeal on the fourth anniversary of his death.

The CCTV is taken from a bus, of the vehicle used by the offenders has been shared, It shows a car bearing the registration plate X824 ELE, however, the true registration is actually X924 ELF, and that it had been altered by using black tape.

The reward of up to £20,000 is offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Erdogan’s murder.

On the 10 July, 2015 police were called to reports of several shots fired in Lordship Lane, N22 at approximately 17:45hrs.

Shots were fired from an automatic weapon out of the rear passenger window causing the fatal injury to Erdogan, despite extensive efforts by paramedics, Mr Guzel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Yunus Guzel, the brother of Erdogan has spoken about the lasting implications resulting from the murder of his brother, he said: “My brother’s children are now 19 and 21 years old and have had to endure the pain of losing him, during what should by rights have been carefree years.

“The loss of their father, who was taken from them in such a cruel way, has caused serious, emotional trauma. Although I have done my best to support them in coming to terms with this, nothing can make up for what happened that day in 2015…

“I would like to appeal directly to anyone who has even the smallest piece of information which could assist police, whether this is about his killers or something else which you haven’t yet shared with the investigation team.”

Detectives are appealing for any information which will assist the inquiry in identifying the persons responsible and information regarding the vehicle in the weeks leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8358 0400 or Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.