One man shot another stabbed in Finsbury Park

A man has been shot and another has been stabbed in north London.

Armed police were scrambled to Seven Sisters Road in Finsbury Park to reports of gunshots heard in the area at about 9.45pm on Monday night.

Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man suffering a knife wound.

A second man, believed to be in his late twenties, was discovered with a gunshot injury in the nearby Blackstock Road.

Both were rushed to a hospital.

The stab victim was in a stable condition, a Met Police spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference Cad 8974/8Jul or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.