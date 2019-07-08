Prostestors show their solidarity for LGBTI + Istanbul Pride march

For Freedom in England and to show their support for those in Turkey the Mesopotamian and Anatolian Queer group protested in front of the Turkish Embassy in London.

The activists gathered in front of the embassy building in the centre of London on Thursday (July 4th) at 2 pm to protest the prohibited LGBT+ Pride march in Istanbul.

The group that opened the banner “London, in solidarity with LGBTI + Istanbul pride’ made a statement.

Saying “We are gathered here today as a group of queer’s from Turkey and Kurdistan who live in the United Kingdom.

Our aim is to make visible the journey we come from, today in solidarity with the Istanbul pride we will read the Istanbul Pride’s statement out loud:

” 17th Istanbul LGBTI+ pride march, which we organise today is banned by the Istanbul Governorate for the fifth time! Istanbul Governorate, which blocks Istiklal Street to all social opposition groups for security reasons, has unlawfully rejected our application for Bakirkoy- a legally announced public demonstration place- with the claim that we are a socially “hesitant” group. This ban shows that not only Taksim but hostility towards LGBTI+ community has even become a state policy with the other bans in Antalya, Mersin, METU and Izmir…”

After the announcement of the group, “Where are you, my love? Here I am my love!” and He ended his protests by shouting slogans. MAQFA Mesopotamian and Anatolian Queers for Azadi