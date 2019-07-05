Voting begins for the next Tory leader

5 saat önce
0 71 Bir dakikadan az

Conservative Party members have begun voting for their new leader as Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt continue to make their pitches for the top job.

The party’s 160,000 or so members have started receiving their ballot papers to choose the next prime minister.

Jeremy Hunt
Boris Johnson

The winner of the contest is to be announced on 23 July and will take over from Theresa May a day later.

The first, and as yet, only confirmed head-to-head TV debate between the two men, will take place on Tuesday 9 June.

 

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

2 saat önce
47

Cenazesi yapılacaktı, ölmediği ortaya çıktı

2 saat önce
39

Bıçaklı saldırılara karşı Londra Belediyesi önünde protesto

2 saat önce
54

Day-Mer Youth Commission organised a panel on knife crime

3 saat önce
164

Suavi’nin İngiltere vizesi isyanı

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin