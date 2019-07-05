Voting begins for the next Tory leader

Conservative Party members have begun voting for their new leader as Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt continue to make their pitches for the top job.

The party’s 160,000 or so members have started receiving their ballot papers to choose the next prime minister.

The winner of the contest is to be announced on 23 July and will take over from Theresa May a day later.

The first, and as yet, only confirmed head-to-head TV debate between the two men, will take place on Tuesday 9 June.