Pride festival taking place in London

On Saturday 6 July this year’s Pride Festival will showcase across the London LGBT+ community, including theatre & cabaret shows, tours, exhibitions, conferences, museum events and much more.

The award-winning Festival, which is coordinated by Pride in London, has grown from one-week to a month-long series of events in just four years.

This year’s Pride month started 8 June 2019 and ends on parade day with its festival on Saturday 6 July 2019.

The theme of this year’s Pride is Jubilee, with a series of events taking place 50 years on from the Stonewall Riots in New York, a seismic moment in queer history that would change the fight for rights forever.

The ‘Pride in London’ festival will be taking place at Trafalgar Square, central London from 12 at noon until 7.30pm, the event is free to all and this year program is full with great entrainment.